Radhika Apte Starrer Bengali Movies And Short Films Fans Should Not Miss

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has established herself as a pan-India actor as she has worked in multi-lingual films. The Pad Man actor has carved her niche in Bengali cinema as well. She has starred in some of the popular Bengali feature films and short films. Her portrayal of characters is loved by her fans immensely. Here are her Radhika Apte's Bengali films that the audience and critics appreciated.

Radhika Apte's Bengali films

1. Antaheen

This 2009 film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The movie is divided into four parts as it narrates four stories. Radhika Apte stars in one of the sections of the film wherein she essays the role of a dynamic television journalist. She befriends Rahul Bose's character via an application and they begin to talk to each other without knowing any personal details about one another. But tensions arise when the two meet and do not see eye to eye on certain matters.

2. Rupkatha Noy

This 2013 film is directed by Atanu Ghosh. The plot of the movie revolves around an old man who does not like to spend time with his family because he does not tell up with them. He goes for walks in the nearby park where he meets new people every day. His life changes when he meets five young people in a park and they enjoy each other's company as well. Radhika plays the role of Sananda in the film who has a dreadful past. the movie also stars Soumitra Chatterjee.

3. Ahalya

This 2015 Bengali short film is one of the notable works of Radhika Apte. This thriller film's plot revolves around a police inspector who comes in to interrogate an artist reading the missing of a man called Arjun. Things take a turn for the worse when a doll resembling Arjun is found from the artist's house. Radhika played the role of Ahalya, the wife of the artist who is younger than him.

4. Vakratunda Swaha

According to a report by Chatterjeeandlal.com, this film is made over the course of 12 years. It is a token of remembrance to the friend of the maker who passed away and contemplates death and rituals. The movie released in 2010.

Image courtesy- @radhikaofficial Instagram