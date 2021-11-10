Radhika Pandit Drops Throwback Pic Of Puneeth Rajkumar; Says The ‘void Cannot Be Filled’

Kannada actor Radhika Pandit recently took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note remembering the late iconic actor Puneeth Rajkumar. KGF star Yash's wife also dropped a series of throwback pictures where she can be seen sitting with Puneeth. In the caption, Radhika expressed gratitude to Puneeth for giving her an opportunity to work with him. Scroll down to read more.

Radhika Pandit remembers Puneeth Rajkumar

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Radhika Pandit posted three pictures. In the first and third pictures, the duo can be seen sitting together while engaging in a fun conversation. While the second picture comes from her baby shower where Puneeth along with his wife Ashwini Revanath can be seen posing in front of a camera.

As for the caption, Radhika wrote, "The heart still refuses to accept that you are not here anymore APPU SIR. This is a void which cannot be filled. Our industry will never be the same without u. Thank you for giving me the privilege of working with u. U will be missed immensely. ನಮಗೆಲ್ಲ ನೆನಪಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನೀವೀಗ ಎಂದಿಗಿಂತ ಸನಿಹ (We are closer than ever to remembering you)."

Puneeth Rajkumar and Radhika Pandit have worked together in several films like Doddmane Hudga, which was released in the year 2016. Puneeth passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29, at the age of 46. Fondly known as 'Power star,' Puneeth was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of chest problems. Vikram hospital had released an official statement announcing Puneeth's death. The late actor's fans have also expressed shock and sadness over his untimely demise. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin called it a 'personal loss.'

Several other celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Indrajit Lankesh, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli, Dhanush, Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, and many more expressed their sadness over his demise. The celebrated Kannada actor was laid to rest with state honours at the Sree Kanteerava Studios. His mortal remains are laid adjacent to his parents. The late actor was survived by his wife Ashwini Revanath and two daughters. Puneeth’s mortal remains were kept at the stadium for public homage for the last two days during which more than 10 lakh people arrived to pay their last respects. Furthermore, Puneeth's wife Ashwini Rajkumar expressed gratitude to the state government for making all the necessary arrangements following her superstar husband's death.

