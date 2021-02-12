Radhika Sarathkumar Quits 'Chithi 2', Bids Farewell To Technicians And Co-stars

The serial 'Chithi' was very popular back in 1999. It was produced by Radhika Sarathkumar's Radaan Mediaworks and the actress also played the lead role in the television show. 'Chithi 2' is a reboot of the original show which premiered on Sun TV in January last year. The 'Chithi 2' actress Radhika Sarathkumar has now decided to move on and bids farewell to her co-stars and crewmates of 'Chithi 2.' Read on for more details.

Radhika Quits Chithi 2

Radhika took to Facebook to announce the new of her sudden departure from the serial that has been airing for more than a year. In her Facebook post, Radhika wrote, "I was in a mood of mixed happiness and sadness when I decided to leave the mega serial ‘Chithi 2’. It is noteworthy that this is the serial that gives me the best and most challenging work of all these years. I’m sorry to say goodbye to all the technical artists and fellow cast members who have worked with me. Congratulations to the stars who play the main characters of this serial, Cavin, Venba, and Yazhini." Along with the caption the actress also posted pictures of her posing with her co-stars and crewmates. Check out Radhika's Facebook post below:

Radhika's fans were disappointed yet supportive of the actress' decision to quit 'Chithi 2.' Many users wished her luck for her future endeavours while many commented that they are going to miss watching her on-screen in 'Chithi 2.' Take a look at some of the fan comments below:

Chithi 2 Cast and Plot

The television series stars actors Radhika Sarathkumar, Preethi Sharma, Nanda Loganathan, Darshana Sripal, Nizhalgal Ravi, and many more. The Chithi 2 plot is based on Saradha played by Radhika who takes the responsibility of family when their children's mother elopes with her secret lover. Saradha ends up becoming the root member of the family and the serial revolves around Saradha's journey of life.

Radhika Sarathkumar's Movies

Radhika is an Indian actress who has predominantly worked in the Tamil and Telugu film Industry. She has acted in more than 350 movies in her career. Some of Radhika Sarathkumar's movies include 'Kizhakke Pogum Rail', 'Indru Poi Naalai Vaa', 'Thangamagan' and 'Singam 3'. She is also the founder and co-president of the Radaan Mediaworks India Limited which produces serials in a majority of South Indian languages.

