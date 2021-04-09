Radikaa Sarathkumar Addresses Rumours About Her Being COVID-19 Positive

Radikaa Sarathkumar's health update has been one of the trending topics on social media for quite some time now. There had been numerous speculations all over social media that the veteran South Indian actor has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor recently took to her official Twitter handle and addressed the talks regarding her health and shared an official update about her health for her fans. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Radikaa Sarathkumar's health update.

Radikaa Sarathkumar shares an important health update

The veteran actor took to her official Twitter handle and addressed the rumours about her being COVID-19 positive. She shared that she has not tested positive and called it rubbish. She thanked everyone for their love and support and shared that she just had body pain after taking the second shot of the vaccine. Radikaa Sarathkumar’s tweet read as, “Thanks everyone for the love and affection, I am not down with corona virus, just body ache after second vaccine. On line press are just filing rubbish about health and case.We will fight it in higher courts. I am back at work, have a good day” Here is a look at Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Twitter.

Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Twitter

Thanks everyone for the love and affection, I am not down with corona virus, just body ache after second vaccine. On line press are just filing rubbish about health and case.We will fight it in higher courts. I am back at work, have a good day â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 9, 2021

As she shared the tweet, a lot of users took to the thread of the tweet and praised the actor for talking about her health and the case. One of the users called her iron lady while several others shared that they were glad to see her message. One of the netizens wrote, A strong woman is both soft and powerful, she is both practical and spiritual. ... A strong woman loves, forgives, walks away, lets go, tries again, and perseveres… not matter what life at her.That's u mam..... @realradikaa Hats off you” Here is a look at how netizens reacted on Radikaa Sarathkumar's Twitter.

A strong woman is both soft and powerful, she is both practical and spiritual. ... A strong woman loves, forgives, walks away, lets go, tries again, and perseveres… not matter what life at her.That's u mam..... @realradikaa

Hats off youðŸ‘ðŸŽ‰ — KAVITHA (@kavi2331) April 9, 2021

So happy to hear this maaa,I know you will come more and more power and strength to you ðŸ’ª always you are our iron lady, keep inspiring us, love you always my dear ammaâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Meena SK (@loveuradikaamaa) April 9, 2021

You are a strong lady mam , everyone has their ups & downs , no matter what , as a dynamic lady we admire you & the women gender look up on you with great pride , get well soon mam#Thiswillpasstoo — Shankar (@ItzShankarUS) April 9, 2021

Radikaa Sarathkumar's bounce cheque case

Radikaa Sarathkumar's husband and herself had been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. According to a report by IndiaGlitz.com, the couple has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment by a special court that inquires cases related to MPs and MLAs. Radikaa Sarathkumar's husband and herself were sentenced for a cheque bounce case. Radikaa Sarathkumar's bounce cheque case is one of the trending topics on social media for quite some time now. The report added that the couple then moved to a special court to have the case suspended and the sentence has now been held for 30 days.

Image Credits: Radikaa Sarathkumar's Twitter