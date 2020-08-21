Radikaa Sarathkumar's Family & Friends Ring In Her Birthday On Social Media, See Posts

South Indian actor Radikaa Sarathkumar celebrated her 57th birthday on August 21. Her fans poured in wishes on social media to mark her special day. Even her colleagues and friends from the film industry took to their social media accounts to wish Sarathkumar.

Film Industry pours in wishes for Radikaa Sarathkumar's birthday

Radikaa Sarathkumar's husband, R Sarathkumar penned a heartfelt note for his wife on Instagram. He posted a throwback picture of them in a snowy landscape dressed in warn clothes and smiling lovingly at the camera. In the caption, he wrote, "May the heaven's choicest blessings be showered upon you on this special day and that you may grow from strength to strength to break the shackles of challenges and obstacles and let us achieve our goals together soon â¤". Take a look:

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also posted an Instagram story and a tweet for Radikaa. She put up a picture of themselves at a mall and it seems the duo had a good time. Take a look:

Happppppyyyyyyyy birthdaayyyyyyyyy @realradikaa be this super cool and fun always..keep inspiring our next gen actors with ur awesomeness...muahhhhh good to have you in my life...have an awesom day aunty..love u.. pic.twitter.com/F83KTJl53V — ð‘½ð’‚ð’“ð’‚ð’ð’‚ð’™ð’Žð’Š ð‘ºð’‚ð’“ð’‚ð’•ð’‰ð’Œð’–ð’Žð’‚ð’“ (@varusarath) August 21, 2020

Trisha Krishnan also took to her Instagram story to post a picture with Radikaa. She used a crown emoji and wrote the caption, "Boss lady" to wish the actor. Take a look:

On the other hand, Ramya Krishnan also took to her official Twitter to ring in Radikaa Sarathkumar's birthday. She posted a selfie with the star where both of them could be seen smiling widely at the camera. Take a look at Ramya's birthday wish:

I’m making a very special birthday wish to an incredible, wonderful and the most amazing friend @realradikaa....Happy happy birthday to you with lots of love...ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ’ƒðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ pic.twitter.com/loN2qvwJ9H — Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) August 21, 2020

Many other friends and colleagues of Radikaa wished her on social media. The list includes the likes of Namitha and Krishna. Radikaa retweeted all the posts thanking them for the lovely wishes. Take a look at the tweets here:

Thank you sir ðŸ™ðŸ™ https://t.co/BbWEvPEHSb — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) August 21, 2020

Thank you darling Vicky â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ https://t.co/Na63Zrvv16 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) August 21, 2020

Radikaa Sarathkumar is an Indian film actor known mostly for her work in Telugu, Tamil Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada movies. She has also worked in the television industry with series like Thamarai, Vani Rani, Chithi and Chithi 2 among others. She has already spent 42 years in the film industry with her debut in Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978).

