Radikaa Sarathkumar Visits Legendary Filmmaker K Vishwanath In Hyderabad; Shares Picture

Radikaa Sarathkumar recently visited legendary director, actor and screenwriter K Vishwanath in Hyderabad. Radikaa shared throwback photos with the legendary director cum screen writer cum actor from her visit and expressed her delight in meeting him. In the caption, Radikaa Sarathkumar also said that she has learnt a lot from him.

Also read: Prabhas' Salaar Team Meets With An Accident In Telangana; Injured Taken To Hospital

Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Instagram post

Taking to Instagram, Radikaa Sarathkumar revealed that she had the pleasure of visiting the legendary K Vishwanath. She said, “memorable moments, memorable films and characters and so much to learn from this legend.” Radikaa Sarathkumar and K Vishwanath share a bond and have worked together in films such as Swathi Muthyam and Swathi Kiranam. She also shared the post on Twitter. As she shared the post, fans took to the comments section and showered love on the duo. Take a look below:

Also read: Emraan Hashmi Meets His Doppelganger, Asks Him About His Haircut | Watch

#kvishwanath had the pleasure of visiting him today in Hyderabad #swatimuthyam #swathikiranam , memorable moments, memorable films and characters and so much to learn from this legend. pic.twitter.com/x3CJrnyBlq — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) February 5, 2021

Radikaa Sarathkumar's movies

Radikaa Sarathkumar works predominantly in the Tamil and Telugu cinema. She has also starred in Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada films. She has appeared in 350 films during her career and made her debut with 1978 Tamil Movie Kizhakke Pogum Rail. She is best known for her performances in films such as Nyayam Kavali, Dharma Devathai, Neethikku Thandanai, Keladi Kanmani and many more.

Radikaa will soon be seen playing a key role in an untitled film with Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Deepak Sundarajan. She will also be seen in James Vasanthan’s next directorial venture. The rom-com film is titled O Andha Naatkal and will feature Radikaa, Khushbu, Urvashi and Suhasini among others. The shooting of the film has been done in Melbourne, Australia.

Also read: Selvaraghavan Visits SJ Suryah On The Sets Of His Upcoming Movie 'Kadamaiyai Sei'

K Vishwanath's movies

K Vishwanath is known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema. He is a recipient of numerous awards. His career has spanned more than sixty years and he has directed fifty-three feature films in a variety of genres. His filmography is known for addressing the issues of caste, colour, disability, gender discrimination and more challenges.

He debuted as a director with the Telugu film Aatma Gowravam in 1965. Viswanath's classic blockbusters are Sankarabharanam and Sagara Sangamam. He is known for other films such as Aatma Gowravam, O Seeta Katha, Jeevana Jyothi and others.

Also read: Allu Arjun Greets Scores Of Fans Outside Pushpa Shoot Location, Video Takes Over Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.