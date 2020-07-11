Stephy's Assistant Rafi Kannadiparamba Refutes Geetu Mohandas' Claims Of Costume Theft

Geetu Mohandas recently responded to costume designer Stephy Xavior's claims. Stephy Xavior, in a social media post, accused Geetu Mohandas of non-payment of funds and not providing her due credits for designing the costumes for her film Moothon. However, Geetu Mohandas in her defense said that she hired Stephy Xavior to design costumes while the designated designer- Maxima Basu went on maternity leave.

Geetu Mohandas added that she was unsatisfied with Stephy Xavior's work and communicated the same to her immediately. She accused Stephy Xavior's assistant of taking away costumes with her knowledge and said, "We were informed by your assistant that the costumes will not be returned until we settle your entire payment even though you had exited the project." (sic)

The assistant that Geetu Mohandas mentioned was Rafi Kannadiparamba, who has been working with Stephy Xavior for many years now. Now, days later, Rafi Kannadiparamba has restored to social media to tell his side of the story.

Geetu Mohandas' open letter:

Rafi Kannadiparamba on accusations made by Geetu Mohandas

Rafi Kannadiparamba, in a recent social media post, said that he sought permission from Geetu Mohandas before taking the costumes from her studio. Rafi also exclaimed that Geetu Mohandas had asked him to take the costumes for laundry, which he did. He shared a voice note of their conversation with the social media post.

Rafi Kannadiparamba further revealed that Geetu Mohandas' claim of payment settlement is false. He said that she is yet to pay them their wages. Rafi Kannadiparamba stated that he did not want people to consider him a thief because of which he sent out the voice note on social media.

Check out Rafi Kannadiparamba's post:

The whole controversy started after Women in Cinema Collective's member Vidhu Vincent alleged indifferent behaviour in the collective. Following her claims, Stephy Xavior too spoke about a prominent member of WCC, who behaved unprofessionally with her. Stephy Xavior in a social media post revealed that a famous director threw her out of a movie from the middle of a shooting schedule because she asked the director to clear her dues.

