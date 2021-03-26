Raghava Lawrence Promises To Take Care Of Late Actor Theepetti Ganesan’s Children

Actor Theepetti Ganesan passed away a few days back and the entire film world mourned the loss of a great actor. The actor in his final moments had made a few videos seeking financial aid from fellow actors to help him get through a certain crisis. During one such instance, Raghava Lawrence shared the video posted by the late actor mentioning that he will help out Ganesan and make sure help is provided to him. The tweet shared by Raghava Lawrence was from April of last year when Ganesan had sought the help of Thala Ajith. Months after that tweet, the actor passed away and recently, Raghava Lawrence announced that he will be taking care of Ganesan’s children hereon further.

Raghava Lawrence promises to take care of Theepetti Ganesan’s kids

Raghava Lawrence in a tweet posted a few days back claimed to take full responsibility for Ganesan's children’s education. Raghava shared the picture of Ganesan in the tweet and wrote that he will take of his children and shared his condolences. Further on, the actor shared another picture, in which he wrote a statement in Tamil. Raghava Lawrence mentioned that he was shocked to hear about the demise of fellow actor Ganesan. He praised Ganesan for his work in Matchbox and expressesd his admiration for his craft.

Raghava Lawrence continued to write that he will be bearing all the expenses of his kid’s education and will also do his best to support his children in their hour of need. The actor then wrote that he prays to God for Ganesan’s pace and ended the post. Fans of the actor expressed condolences for the now-departed actor and wrote several messages praying for the children’s well-being.

Raghava Lawrence had come to the aid of Ganesan back in 2020 as well when the late actor had asked for financial help through a video shared on social media. Back then, Raghava had shared the video and wrote a caption in which he celery mentions that he will assist him to get the financial aid he deserves. Lawrence also wrote that he will take care of his children’s expenses back then, and assured him that he will do everything he can to help him out. He had also asked Ganesan to share his contact details.

Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details. https://t.co/vmQ9qadHQr — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 21, 2020