Raghava Lawrence-starrer 'Rudhran' Release Date Confirmed, Makers Reveal New Looks

South actor-director Raghava Lawerence who is popularly known for his role in Kanchana, is all set to return with another intriguing drama. The actor whose films are a concoction of intense drama and humour, is all set to make his fans experience a next-level thriller with his upcoming film Rudhran. The makers piqued the curiosity of the fans with a new poster, showing Lawrence’s looks.

Apart from the new poster, the makers also confirmed the release date. According to the poster, Raghava Lawrence starrer will be released during the Christmas weekend on December 23. Moreover, the forthcoming project is expected to be released in multiple languages. Raghava Lawrence looks intimidating in an action fight scene in the second look poster of Rudhran.

Raghava Lawrence looks unveiled from Rudhran

In the picture, he can be seen sitting on a couch angrily and fiercely as he stares at the camera while holding an alcohol bottle. The tagline on the poster read, “The evil is not born, it is created.” Sharing the poster, Lawrence also wrote, "Presenting the Second Look of #Rudhran #Rudhran In Theaters Worldwide From December 23, 2022. #RudhranFromDecember23 @kathiresan_offl @realsarathkumar @gvprakash @priya_Bshankar @RDRajasekar @editoranthony @onlynikil".



Directed by Kathiresan, the film features Raghava Lawrence and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles, while GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music. According to various media reports, the actor underwent a massive transformation for his role and reportedly lost almost 10 Kgs. The shooting of the film had been wrapped a month back and the team is currently busy with the post-production work. Apart from the two names mentioned above, the star cast is also joined by Stunt Shiva, Sarathkumar, Poornima, and Shyam Prasad.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Lawrence was last seen in Kanchana 3 which was released in April 2019 and the upcoming film will mark the actor’s big-screen return after a gap of almost 3 years. Apart from Rudhran, Lawrence has two other films in his lineup - Adhigaram and Chandramukhi 2. Adhigaram is helmed by Durai Senthilkumar of Ethir Neechal fame while Chandramukhi 2 will be helmed by P Vasu and produced by Lyca Productions on a grand scale. On the other hand, it also directed the Hindi remake of Kanchana titled Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

