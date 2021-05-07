Ragini Dwivedi Comes Forward To Help Crematorium Workers With Groceries Amid COVID Crisis

Among several celebrities, actor Ragini Dwivedi also came forward to help the needy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since last year, Ragini Dwivedi has been working to provide groceries, food, and masks to the COVID-19 warriors. She again stepped forward to help the COVID-19 warriors as the second wave hit the country. She was recently seen helping the crematorium workers with necessary groceries in Bangalore.

Ragini Dwivedi helps the crematorium staff with groceries in Bengaluru

Ragini took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos and her experience of meeting the crematorium workers. She penned a long note as she narrated her experience of meeting these COVID warriors. She wrote, "We today did kits for the above what was surprising to see was these superwomen who actually work here for years especially if u see a really old lady in most of the clicks has spent more than 4 generations in the place and knows nothing of the outside world ... touched by her story I had a long chat with her and her daughter who works there no but never touched a book but works the same place when asked she said in our family no one has .. we all work in this graveyard."

The Ragini IPS actor also said that she was half a kilometre away from the COVID side of the creating area due to the high risk of infection. She further wrote, "Also looking at the ambulances outside didn’t have the strength still yet to built that ... but our trust promised to help them in their loved ones last rights."

Ragini Dwivedi helps labours in Bengaluru

Ragini Dwivedi, along with her trust, distributed about 100 meals in North Bengaluru recently. Ragini shared some glimpses through her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, "We did about 100 meals for our north Bengaluru warriors and labour workers". Ragini further called Bengaluru her home and wrote she and her team would help the people who are facing difficulty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In Ragini Dwivedi's latest Instagram IGTV video, she was seen preparing packets of meals for COVID warriors. She also asked people to come forward to create a better future.

IMAGE: RAGINI DWIVEDI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.