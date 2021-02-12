Ragini Dwivedi Gets Teary-eyed While Talking To Fans, Says She Is On A Healing Process

Noted Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi broke down during an interaction on a social media site with her fans on February 11. Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested in the Sandalwood drug case on September 4 and is out on bail after spending nearly four months in jail, was moved to tears while speaking about her struggle in a 19-minute video on Instagram. She also assured her fans that she will stay in touch with them by posting cooking and fun videos.

Ragini Dwivedi's Instagram video

She captioned the video with: "WARMEST REGARDS [heart emoticons LOVE Tears of joy .... many more amazing things to follow with 2021". Ragini took a subtle dig at her detractors who passed "cheap" comments on her and her family following the Sandalwood drug peddling case. Ragini said that she wants them to go back and read their comments and think how would they feel if someone had passed such cheap comments on their family members.

While speaking about her struggle, she said that she has been trying to recover from the drug case. She said that she cannot sleep properly is staying strong, trying not to lose hope. A teary-eyed Ragini said that one should be proud of their identity.

She also talked about her family who stood by her through tough times. She said that she is not yet over with the incident and would like to take some time to heal herself. In the comment section, fans asked her to be strong.

(Image credit: Ragini Dwivedi's Instagram post)

Sandalwood drug peddling case

The drug case came into light after deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother, Indrajit Lankesh's alleged involvement of certain actors in the drug menace. Various politicians were involved in the case including model Sanjana Galrani, rave party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Thonse, and a few foreigners. Out of this, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was in custody for 140 days. In November 2020, Supreme Court denied the bail but on January 21, the actor was granted bail.

