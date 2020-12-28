Rahul Ravi Ties Knot With Lakshmi Nair, Videos Surface On The Internet | Watch

Rahul Ravi is one of the most popular Malayalam actors who gained recognition for his spectacular performances in several Malayalam movies and other television shows. As the actor recently got married to Lakshmi Nair, their wedding pictures and videos are all over the internet. All his fans are excited to see their favourite actor tying the knot with his ladylove. Let’s take a look at Rahul Ravi’s wedding glimpses that recently surfaced on the internet.

Rahul Ravi’s wedding created a huge buzz on the internet. Recently, one of the fans took to social media and dropped in a video of Rahul Ravi and Lakshmi Nair in which they can be seen performing one of the significant rituals of the wedding.

All their family and friends can be seen gathered around them and watching Rahul Ravi tying the ‘mangalsutra’ around Lakshmi Nair’s neck. Their family members can be seen helping Rahul Ravi in tying the mangalsutra.

Rahul Ravi and Lakshmi Nair had recently announced their wedding through Rahul’s Instagram handle and also added how delighted he was.

Rahul Ravi took to his Instagram handle and posted this overwhelming picture of him with his partner, Lakshmi Nair. He also added a sweet caption along with it in which he mentioned how it was a normal day when he first met Lakshmi and added how he felt better later on. He continued how each day after that kept getting better and special for him. Rahul also stated how it wasn't just about the days but his entire life was getting better with her beautiful smile and talks. He further mentioned how the girl in his life wasn’t just a girl but his entire life. He then thanked Lakshmi for brightening up his life and mentioned how much he loved her. In the end, he also wrote how eagerly he was waiting for their big day.

Rahul Ravi’s movies

Though the list of Rahul Ravi’s movies and TV shows is not huge, he has still managed to win the hearts of his fans through his amazing acting skills. Some of Rahul Ravi’s movies and TV shows include Kattumakkan, Dolls, Oru Indian Pranayakadha, Ponnambili, Chocolate, Kannana Kanne, Nandini, and a few others.

