Rahul Ravindran's Recommendations For Movies And Shows During Quaratine

After the nationwide lockdown has been imposed, people are left with no option but to stay indoors. During these times, actor-director Rahul Ravindran has suggested some movies that will keep you entertained. Here's taking a look at some of his recommended movies and series:

Rahul Ravindran's recommended watchlist

Nanette by Hannah Gadsby

The series is not just a stand-up comic performance but something more that gets better as the audience starts watching the series. The stand-up performance is penned and performed by popular comedian Hannah Gadsby. The debates and conversations held by the performer give the audience some major things to ponder on and helps fans gain an insight into the life of the underprivileged.

The Boys

This is a widely talked about series that has been gaining polarising reviews from the audience. The story of the series revolves around a futuristic world where the superheroes are branded and corrupted. It is noted for its unique storyline and setting.

Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is one of the most popular television series and the lockdown phase is the perfect time to watch the show. Fans love the storyline of the series. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time.

Kumbalangi Nights

For those looking to watch films in other languages, this Malayalam movie is a great recommendation. Fans loved the music and the performances in this film. The movie received widespread critical acclaim.

Okja

Helmed by Bong Joon-Ho, the movie may not be an all-time favourite amongst the audience but many critics do consider it enjoyable. This is highly recommended for pet lovers. The plot of the movie is quirky but engaging.

