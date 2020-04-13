The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rahul Ravindran's Recommendations For Movies And Shows During Quaratine

Regional Indian Cinema

Actor-director Rahul Ravindran has recommended some movies and series that fans can watch while staying indoors during the lockdown period. Read on.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
rahul ravindran

After the nationwide lockdown has been imposed, people are left with no option but to stay indoors. During these times, actor-director Rahul Ravindran has suggested some movies that will keep you entertained. Here's taking a look at some of his recommended movies and series:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Ravindran (@rahulr_23) on

Rahul Ravindran's recommended watchlist

Nanette by Hannah Gadsby

The series is not just a stand-up comic performance but something more that gets better as the audience starts watching the series. The stand-up performance is penned and performed by popular comedian Hannah Gadsby. The debates and conversations held by the performer give the audience some major things to ponder on and helps fans gain an insight into the life of the underprivileged. 

ALSO READ | Nagarjuna Akkineni Furious After 'Geetha Govindam' Fame Parasuram Walks Out Of 'NC20'?

The Boys

This is a widely talked about series that has been gaining polarising reviews from the audience. The story of the series revolves around a futuristic world where the superheroes are branded and corrupted. It is noted for its unique storyline and setting.

ALSO READ | Nagarjuna Starts Shooting For His Next; Will Don The Cop Avatar Again

Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is one of the most popular television series and the lockdown phase is the perfect time to watch the show. Fans love the storyline of the series. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time.

ALSO READ | Nagarjuna Akkineni To Star In A Cop Drama Alongside Debut Director Solomon?

Kumbalangi Nights

For those looking to watch films in other languages, this Malayalam movie is a great recommendation. Fans loved the music and the performances in this film. The movie received widespread critical acclaim.

Okja

Helmed by Bong Joon-Ho, the movie may not be an all-time favourite amongst the audience but many critics do consider it enjoyable. This is highly recommended for pet lovers. The plot of the movie is quirky but engaging.

ALSO READ | Nagarjuna Clears The Air After Rumours Of I-T Raids On Him, Other Tollywood Stars Surface

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Plasma treatment
COVID: PLASMA THERAPY SHOWS PROMISE
Anupam Kher shares sweet anecdote with veteran actor-director on birthday, can you guess?
KHER'S LOVELY WISH FOR KAUSHIK
Coronavirus
CASES SURGE PAST 9000
IMRAN KHAN'S S.O.S ANSWERED; IMF TO CONSIDER $1.4 BN LOAN TO PAKISTAN TO DEAL WITH COVID
Manoj Tiwari
MANOJ TIWARI HITS BACK AT SIBAL
Goa
CM POSITIVE RESPONSE TOWARDS SURVEY