Raiza Wilson's New Look Invites Some Hilarious Memes ; Read More

Raiza Wilson rose to fame after she entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house in the first season. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities have turned to social media to interact with their fans. Amid this, Raiza Wilson shared her recent picture and got an unexpected response from netizens. Recently, the actor did something different and posted a picture on her social media account, but looks like it did not go well with the netizens. The picture went viral in no time and grabbed and created a meme fest.

On April 22, Raiza Wilson shared a picture of her latest look where she was flaunting her new makeover and three piercings on her eyebrows. While some of her fans loved her new look and even appreciated her for the same. But, some Twitter users started sharing hilarious memes in the comments of the picture. However, the fans are still wondering if the piercings are permanent or not.

Check out the picture posted by Raiza Wilson

Here is a look at the memes shared by the netizens

I cant stop laughing pic.twitter.com/OOAM81xrdi — subash (@Maddyjoe91M) April 22, 2020

Yesterday we din tell you to do this 🙄✌️ pic.twitter.com/sfTUWiBqDv — Rahul (@Rahul765) April 22, 2020

New member 😂😜🤪🤣 pic.twitter.com/3ZT2CpRdI9 — Sankar Mahha Rajh (@SankarMahhaRajh) April 23, 2020

On the work front, Raiza Wilson will be next seen in Tamil films Alice, Kadhalikka Yarumillai and Hashtag Love. Kadhalikka Yarumillai which translates to There is no one to romance here is scheduled to hit the screens in June 2020.

