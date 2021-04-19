Raiza Wilson Facial Treatment Goes Horribly Wrong; Slams Doctor Who 'forced' Her To Get It

Tamil actor Raiza Wilson underwent a dermatological treatment 'forced' by her doctor despite her reluctance and it went horribly wrong. The 32-year-old actor took to her Instagram stories to blast the dermatologist who refused to receive her calls after the procedure and shared the photo of the same. Check it out:

Raiza Wilson's dermatological treatment goes wrong

According to the photo shared on Raiza Wilson's now disappeared story on Sunday, April 18, the procedure that went wrong had swollen her face near the undereye. Sharing a picture of her face after treatment, Wilson wrote on the story to call out the doctor saying, "Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result." She also added that the doctor has been avoiding her and wrote, "She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she's out of town." Take a look at Raiza Wilson's Instagram story shared by a page-

According to Hindustan Times, Wilson also shared some messages in the following story by people who have faced the same problem with the dermatologist. She wrote in the story that her inbox was flooded with people who had faced similar issues with this doctor and described it as "tragic". The messages read that the doctor was not certified and she kept forcing her patients to undergo treatments that were unnecessary.

A look at Raiza Wilson's movies

Raiza Wilson made her first onscreen appearance with a minor role in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 in 2017 in which she played the role of personal assistant of actor Kajol's character Vasundhara Parameshwar. She made her debut in the lead role with 2018 Tamil rom-com Pyar Ptema Kaadhal in which she starred opposite Harish Kalyan. The film was a critical and commercial success and she went to win Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South, Best Debut Actress at 8th SIIMA Awards, and many debut awards at other ceremonies.

Wilson received widespread media attention in Tamil Nadu after she appeared on the Tamil reality TV show Bigg Boss (Tamil) - Season 1, hosted by Kamal Haasan. She became the longest-lasting original female contestant on the show and she was evicted after 63 days. After her successful debut, Wilson collaborated with producer Yunvan Shankar Raja in the yet-to-be-released film Alice in which she will be appearing in a titular role. On the work front, Wilson has a number of other films in the pipeline including The Chase, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, F.I.R., and Hashtag Love.

Promo Image Source: Raiza Wilson's Instagram