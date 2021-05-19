Raiza Wilson Shares First Picture After Recovering From Botched Facial Procedure

Raiza Wilson is back to reconnecting with her fans on social media. The model and actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself with her fans. The picture confirmed that the actor has recovered from her botched surgery. As soon as Raiza shared the picture on Twitter her fans flooded the pictures with plenty of replies and asked her about how she is doing after botched surgery.

Raiza Wilson shares picture after recovering from botched surgery

Raiza Wilson quite a few headlines since last month. In an Instagram story, Raiza shared how she suffered from a botched cosmetic procedure and did not receive proper care post-surgery. Soon, Raiza’s personal story led to many women coming forward with their bad experiences at the hand of the same cosmetologist.

Now, Raiza has shared a comforting update about her post-surgery recovery. The actor and model took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself on Twitter. In the picture, Raiza seemed to have recovered from the black eye and added a simple “hey” in the caption of this tweet. Take a look at Raiza Wilson’s tweet below.

Raiza Wilson’s fans were quick to respond her tweet. They flooded the tweet with plenty of replies and retweets. Some even made sure to ask her whether she has recovered from the botched surgery. Take a look at some of these replies to Raiza Wilson’s tweet below.

Upcoming projects? — K𝝙RTHIK DP ❁ (@dp_karthik) May 18, 2021

Beauty treatment solved? — Ramanan (@iamvvr) May 18, 2021

How's your face now Queen? 🥺 — Ashfaq Kamal (@ashy_kamal95) May 18, 2021

How you have cured your face skin — aravindh (@aravindhan55) May 18, 2021

Mam how your are feeling now?Your own face is back how Mam?

Anyway I hope you understand Mam.If you want to do any facial or hair coloring means please do prefer Ayurveda https://t.co/nsTbl4aenk is our best choice for all https://t.co/ZivzQL2RXr stay safe and stay happy forever🤝 — Ganesh PV🇮🇳 (@GaneshPV7) May 19, 2021

On April 24, 2021 Raiza Wilson took to social media and revealed that she will be taking legal action against Dr. Bhairavi Senthil, the cosmetologist who performed the botched surgery on her. In the Instagram post, Raiza revealed that she approached Dr. Bhairavi based on the countless treatment she can offer to her customers. But allegedly, the cosmetologist and her staff suggest her wrong treatments.

Raiza continued and wrote that Dr. Bhairavi suggested these wrong treatments to extort money from her. Moreover, Raiza allegedly claimed that she was denied “emergency treatment” while her life was under threat due to the procedure. Raiza said that since she was the one who was wronged, she is not going to apologise. Wilson has hence initiated a complaint against Dr. Bhairavi Senthil at the National Medical Commission and the Tamil Nadu Medical Council. Take a look Raiza Wilson’s full statement below.

IMAGE: RAIZA WILSON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.