Raj B Shetty Announces The Release Date For Toby With An Interesting Poster

Why you’re reading this: Raj B Shetty's next project titled Toby will be a revenge drama movie and debutant director Basil Alchakkal will helm the project. He also started the dubbing session of the film. Agastya Films in association with Lighter Buddha have backed this film.

Three things you need to know

1. Raj B Shetty was last seen in the film Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and it also starred the Kantara fame Rishab Shetty.

2. The actor's third film as director titled Swathi Muttina Male Haniye was been shot but did not receive a release date.

3. Raj will be making a comeback with Toby on the silver screen.

Raj Shetty's Toby gets a release date

Raj B Shetty shared a promo of Toby on his Twitter handle and unveiled the release date of the film. Toby will release in theatres on August 25, 2023. Coming back to the clip shared by the actor, it featured a goat adorned with a nose pin appearing on the screen amidst red backdrop.

The Kannada star decided to get experimental with his role in Toby featuring Samyukta Hornad and Cahitra J Achar in prominent roles. As per reports, Raj attempted to take out his aggression through this project on paper. It was his own way to channel his energy and anger in a productive way.

Filmography of Raj B Shetty

As an actor, Raj B Shetty began his career with the film titled Ondu Motteya Kathe and even won a Filmfare Awards South in the category of Best Film Kannada for the same. He played the role of Janardhan in the movie. Not just an actor, but he also worked as a director for the film. Some of his best movies include Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, 777 Charlie, and Thurthu Nirgamana among others.