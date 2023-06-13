Raj B Shetty Announces The Release Date For Toby With An Interesting Poster

Quick links:
Raj B Shetty's Toby gets a release date. (Image: @RajbShettyOMK/Twitter)
Why you’re reading this: Raj B Shetty's next project titled Toby will be a revenge drama movie and debutant director Basil Alchakkal will helm the project. He also started the dubbing session of the film. Agastya Films in association with Lighter Buddha have backed this film.
Three things you need to know
1. Raj B Shetty was last seen in the film Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and it also starred the Kantara fame Rishab Shetty.
2. The actor's third film as director titled Swathi Muttina Male Haniye was been shot but did not receive a release date.
3. Raj will be making a comeback with Toby on the silver screen.
Raj B Shetty shared a promo of Toby on his Twitter handle and unveiled the release date of the film. Toby will release in theatres on August 25, 2023. Coming back to the clip shared by the actor, it featured a goat adorned with a nose pin appearing on the screen amidst red backdrop.
ಮಾರಿ.. ಮಾರಿ.. ಮಾರಿಗೆ ದಾರಿ!— Raj B Shetty (@RajbShettyOMK) June 13, 2023
‘ಟೋಬಿ’ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 25ರಂದು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮುಂದೆ 😊
Make way for Maari 💥
The beast that got the best out of us! Presenting to you, #TOBY
𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐌𝐀𝐒 𝟐𝟓 𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐔𝐒𝐓, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 #TobyOnAug25 @rajbshettyOMK #BasilALChalakkal @Chaithra_Achar_ @samyuktahornad pic.twitter.com/YGSOBNW80t
The Kannada star decided to get experimental with his role in Toby featuring Samyukta Hornad and Cahitra J Achar in prominent roles. As per reports, Raj attempted to take out his aggression through this project on paper. It was his own way to channel his energy and anger in a productive way.
As an actor, Raj B Shetty began his career with the film titled Ondu Motteya Kathe and even won a Filmfare Awards South in the category of Best Film Kannada for the same. He played the role of Janardhan in the movie. Not just an actor, but he also worked as a director for the film. Some of his best movies include Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, 777 Charlie, and Thurthu Nirgamana among others.