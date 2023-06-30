Raj B Shetty Is A 'provoked Beast’ In Toby First Look Poster

Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty is currently working on his next outing with Toby. The filmmaker has been frequently directing and starring in films for the last few years. Now, the first look at his latest effort, Toby, has been revealed.

3 things you need to know:

Raj made his debut as an actor and director in 2017 with Ondu Motteya Kathe.

Toby will be a directorial project of debutant Basil Alchakkal.

The film is slated to release on August 25, 2023.

Raj B Shetty looks like the stuff nightmares are made of

The first motion poster for the film was posted by Shetty on his Instagram account. He captioned the post, “The provoked sheep is a beast now. Toby has arrived, make way for the Maari.” In the teaser, an animated Raj B Shetty can be seen wearing a big nose ring. See the poster below.

The entire teaser features an entirely red tone, while only the nosering remains golden. A mountain goat is also featured in the teaser, which also wore the same nose ring. The sinister ambience of the teaser hints at Toby being a dark outing for the actor-director.

Toby is said to be a revenge drama

The upcoming Raj film is said to be about revenge, and how a man reacts when he is forced to take provocations from others. This is not a directorial by Raj, however. He has instead written the film, produced it, and has served as the lead actor for it.

(A poster for Toby | Image: rajbshetty/Twitter)

Other actors to be featured in the film are Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Chaithra J Achar, Samyukta Hornad, and others. While the cinematography has been provided by Praveen Shriyan, Toby’s music has been composed by Midhun Mukundan.