Raj Of Raj-Koti Duo Dies Aged 68: Chiranjeevi, Sai Rajesh, Others Offer Condolences

Raj of Raj-Koti duo, also known as Thotakura Somaraju, died due to a heart attack on May 21. The news of the music composer's death left the entire Telugu entertainment industry in shock. Following his demise, several stars including Chiranjeevi took to his social media handle to pen a heartfelt note.

"It came as a shock to know that 'Raj' is no more in popular music director duo Raj-Koti. Raj, who is very talented, has played a major role in the success of my films by giving many wonderful popular songs for my films in the early stages of my career. It brought me closer to the audience. Raj's untimely demise is a great loss to the music world. My deepest condolences to all his fans and family members," wrote Chiranjeevi as per English translation of his Telugu-language tweet. Check it below:

"Music Director #Raj sir is No more. It’s really heart breaking. I love the Raj-Koti combination to the core. I put all my efforts to bring that combination back for #BabyMovie. Even Raj sir agreed for that. His last attended function was #Baby 2nd song launch. He even gave…(sic)," wrote filmmaker Sai Rajesh as he paid his last respects to music composer Raj. "Music Director RAJ garu from Raj-Koti duo is No more. Can't digest this news. Worked just one film with him but such a lovely person he was. Rest in Peace Sirr.. Om Shanti..," wrote the playback singer Venu Srirangam. Check the tweets below:

Thotakura Somaraju aka Raj fell in the bathroom after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, he suffered a heart attack due to the shock of falling to the ground. The music composer is currently survived by his three daughters and wife. The veteran composer joined hands with Koti marked their debut in 1982 with the film titled Pralaya Garjana.