Raj Tarun Reveals Release Date For 'Orey Bujjiga' On OTT Platform Aha Videos

Fans of Raj Tarun will soon get to see him in the upcoming Telugu movie Orey Bujjiga. The movie is a romantic comedy that will release directly on OTT. Just a few days ago, the makers of Orey Bujjiga claimed that the movie would release on October 2, 2020. However, during the pre-release event for the movie, actor Raj Tarun revealed that the movie is now going to release earlier on October 1. Here are the details about the movie's release date and where to watch it.

Orey Bujjiga release date and where to watch

During the Orey Bujjiga pre-release event, actor Raj Tarun revealed that movie is now set to release on October 1, at 6 PM IST. The movie will directly release on Aha videos. Aha videos is a special OTT platform that is dedicated to streaming Telugu movies. Besides Raj Tarun, the movie will also star Malavika Nari as the female lead. Moreover, the movie will also star Hebah Patel in a very prominent role.

Orey Bujjiga is produced by K. K. Radhamohan, who is known for producing hit Telugu movies. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Konda and the music is created by Anup Rubens. Orey Bujjiga was initially set to release in March of 2020, but like many other movies, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the movie has now been shifted to Aha videos.

Besides Orey Bujjiga, Raj Tarun is also set to feature in the 2021 film Champion. Raj Tarun is also writing the dialogues and script for the upcoming movie. Meanwhile, actor Malavika Nair is also working on a Tamil movie titled Arasiyalla Idhellam Saadharnamappa. Arasiyalla Idhellam Saadharnamappa is a comedy film that will star Veera Bahu and Malavika Nair the lead roles. Supporting actors include Pasupathy, Sha Ra, and Aswin Rao, and others.

Arasiyalla Idhellam Saadharnamappa is directed by Avinaash Hariharan and is produced by Mahesh Govindaraaj. Avinaash Hariharan also worked as the writer for the movie. The music for the movie is created by Madley Blues.

