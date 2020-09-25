Raj Tarun And Vijay Kumar Konda Start Shoot For Their Next After 'Orey Bujjiga'

Telugu actor Raj Tarun will be reuniting with his Orey Bujjiga director Vijay Kumar Konda for another film. The forthcoming movie touted to be a romantic-thriller went on floors on Thursday, September 24, with a mahurat shot. The untitled Raj Tarun starrer is bankrolled by Vanamalee Creations, and the first clap for the film was given by popular producer KS Rama Rao. Here are some pictures from the first day of the film:

Young Hero @itsRajTarun, Director @directorvijays's New Film which is a Love Entertainer With Thrilling Elements, Produced By Vanamalee Creations Pvt Ltd As #ProductionNo1 Launched Today with,



First Clap by KS RamaRao



Camera Switched On by Gopinath Aachanta#VanamaleeCreations pic.twitter.com/recFVCscMb — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) September 24, 2020

Raj Tarun and Vijay Kumar Konda's Orey Bujjiga

Orey Bujjiga, starring Raj Tarun, Hebah Patel, and Malavika Nair in the lead, is touted to be a romantic-entertainer. The movie is written and directed by Vijay Kumar Konda, who last helmed Magic Love (2019). The film also features actors like Bhadram, Krishna Murali Posani, Ajay Ghosh, V.K. Naresh, among others in prominent roles. The makers of the upcomer recently released the second song of the film, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Orey Bujjiga to premiere on Aha soon

The Vijay Kumar Konda-directorial initially was slated to release in March 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to skip a theatrical release. The Vijay Kumar Konda-directorial will now exclusively release on Aha video on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Orey Bujjiga's cinematography will be handled by I Andrew, and edited by Pudi Prawin. The music of the Vijay Kumar Konda-directorial is composed by Anoop Rubens. The movie is bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under his production banner.

What's next for Raj Tarun on the work front?

Raj Tarun will be next seen in debutant Santosh Mohan's next. The untitled film will have Raj Tarun essaying the role of a stand-up comedian. The movie, tentatively titled, Raj14, is currently in pre-production. The film will go on floors soon.

