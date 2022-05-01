Raj Thackeray Unveils Poster Of Upcoming Film 'Maharashtra Shahir' At Aurangabad Rally

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray addressed a public gathering at Aurangabad's Sanskritik Krida Mandal on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. The MNS chief arrived at the rally and received a grand welcome before he took the stage to address thousands of MNS supporters and leaders. At the rally, he unveiled the poster of an upcoming film titled Maharashtra Shahir on the grand stage, which will be based on the life of Shahir Sable.

Raj Thackeray unveils Maharashtra Shahir poster

At the mega rally conducted on the occasion of Maharashtra day, Raj Thackeray unveiled the poster of an upcoming movie, Maharashtra Shahir. The poster appeared to be a hand-drawn sketch of Sable and the massive crowds gathered cheered and chanted as it was revealed. The film will be produced by Kedar Shinde and will star the popular actor from the Marathi film industry, Ankush Choudhary, who will step into the role of Shahir Sable. The motion poster of the film was revealed at the multi-dimensional event and included important details about the upcoming film. The film is slated to release on April 28 2023 and will be dedicated to Maharashtra.

See the Maharashtra Shahir poster

Raj Thackeray rally

Thackeray arrived at the grounds in Aurangabad on the evening of May 1 and received a rousing welcome. As the MNS chief began his address, he mentioned that there were many speculations and rumours about whether the rally would be allowed and he mentioned this was because some people were rattled by his rallies. It is important to note that this rally comes after the MNS chief's May 3 ultimatum to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, with regard to the loudspeaker issue.

