Rajamouli's Father On Naatu Naatu Oscar Win: Happy Moment For Our Three Generations

RRR director SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad reacted to the film's song Naatu Naatu winning the Oscar in the Best Original Song category. The viral track was performed live on stage and got a standing ovation from the audience at the Acadmey Awards. Prasad, who is also one of the writers of RRR, shared his excitement over the honour during an interview with Republic TV.

A win across generations

About Naatu Naatu's win, Prasad said, "It is a happy moment for our 3 generations - me, my brother Siva Shakti Datta and my son Rajamouli, who directed the film. My brother's son Keeravaani he composed the music...and the ladies, my daughter-in-law, she's (done the) costume designing, Keeravaani's wife, my other daughter-in-law, she was the line producer...Kaala Bhairava, son of Keeravaani he sang the song and other grandson, son of Rajamouli, Karthikeya, he handled the production...It is a rare occassion."

RRR writer on Naatu Naatu's win

Prasad shared that he had a gut feeling about the film's global success when it released. "It is a gut feeling I had, from the moment the movie released." The Baahubali screenwriter also reminisced about his 40-minute-long meeting with PM Narendra Modi and their discussion on cinema.

On their vision for RRR

Sharing an anecdote, Vijayendra Prasad said that his son Rajamouli asked him, "Father, tell me in which way our country is richest in the world...I was trying to wrack my brain...he said, we are rich in stories. The goal was to take this culture to the world to make them realise how rich India is." He also said that many compromises have been made in storytelling to access the western market, when, in fact, it is not required.

On Rajamouli's reaction

Prasad also described Rajamouli's reaction to Naatu Naatu's win at Oscars. "I could visualise, suppose a mother, after (going through) so much of pain finally holds her beautiful baby in her hands. The feeling the mother has, I think my son had it." He also said that the main credit for Naatu Naatu's success should go to choreographer Prem Rakshith - "He is everything behind the song...the song itself is a story," Prasad concluded.