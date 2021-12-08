Rajamouli Lauds Puneeth's Dream Project 'Gandhada Gudi''; Says 'it'll Be Honest Tribute'

The makers of the forthcoming nature documentary, Gandhada Gudi featuring late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar released its teaser on Monday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the late actor's mother Parvathamma Rajkummar. Actors Shivarajkumar and Yash took to their verified Twitter handle and shared a glimpse into Rajkummar's dream project. The short teaser is based on true events and dives deep into the actor's adventurous spirit. The documentary will surely be a visual treat for his fans and followers.

As soon as Gandhada Gudi's teaser was released, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle and shared his review. He praised the documentary and stated that it 'will certainly be an honest & heartfelt tribute to Puneeth.'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the RRR helmer shared the link of the teaser and praised its makers. He wrote, "#GandhadaGudi looks phenomenal and will certainly be an honest & heartfelt tribute to Puneeth. Appu's noble dream of making a documentary to celebrate the glorious land of Karnataka is remarkable. Wishing the team all the very best on their endeavour."

Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project, Gandhada Gudi explores Karnataka's jungles, picturesque beaches, and underwater world. The short video shows Rajkumar and wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS exploring the wilderness together. The title of the documentary, Gandhada Gudi means the temple of sandalwoods. It was also the title of the iconic actor Rajkumar's (Puneeth Rajkumar's father) 1973 superhit film that was based on the importance of protecting the sanctity and the wealth of Karnataka's forests.

As KGF actor Yash shared the teaser, he recalled the time when Powerstar Puneeth spoke to him about the project. He mentioned that Rajkumar's enthusiasm and passion for the film showed that it was extremely close to his heart. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I remember the twinkle in your eyes every time u spoke about this project. The passion, the enthusiasm u had towards this film showed how close it was to your heart. Thank you Appu sir for showing our Gandhadagudi through your eyes. It's truly a paradise."

I remember the twinkle in your eyes every time u spoke about this project. The passion, the enthusiasm u had towards this film showed how close it was to your heart. Thank you Appu sir for showing our Gandhadagudi through your eyes. It's truly a paradise.https://t.co/r1580plnot pic.twitter.com/6FnR3L4E7G — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) December 6, 2021

Amoghavarsha, who won accolades for the 2019 released natural documentary Wild Karnataka, which was made in collaboration with his fellow wildlife filmmaker Kalyan Varma, while sharing the teaser wrote, "Appu’s dream, an incredible journey, a celebration of our land and it’s legend. It’s time for the return – “Gandhada Gudi” (sic)."

Gandhada Gudi was one of the several other projects Rajkumar was working on to cater to a wider audience outside his home state. The documentary film will hit the big screens next year. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving fans in shock.

