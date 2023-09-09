Rajamouli Reviews Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Heaps Praise On Baahubali Star Anushka Shetty

SS Rajamouli on Friday, September 8, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to heap praise on the comedy-drama film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty that released on September 7. In his X post, the filmmaker gave a shoutout to Anushka Shetty, who has worked with him in the Baahubali franchise films and the 2006 movie Vikramarkudu. The 49-year-old director-screenwriter also praised Naveen Polishetty for providing "lots of laughter and loads of fun."

3 things you need to know

SS Rajamouli and Anushka Shetty collaborated on Baahubali (2015) and Baahubali 2 (2017).

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty play the lead roles in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

The film released on September 7.

SS Rajamouli pens a note for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

In a tweet, Rajamouli revealed that he watched two movies "back-to-back after a long time", one of them being Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Penning his appreciation for Anushka in the post, Rajamouli said the actress "looked as beautiful and radiant as ever." The filmmaker also tagged the film's leading male star and wrote that heaped praise on him for his comic timing. Rajamouli wrote on X, “Sweety looked as beautiful and radiant as ever. @NaveenPolishetty provided lots of laughter and loads of fun…" Additionally, congratulating the team and the director, the RRR filmmaker wrote, "Congratulations to the #MissShettyMrPolishetty’s team on their success. @filmymahesh, kudos to you for handling such a sensitive subject with so much fun!””

(A screengrab of SS Rajamouli's post | Image: SS Rajamouli/X)

Reacting to Rajamouli's words of appreciation for him, Naveen Polishetty wrote on X sharing the original post by the RRR writer-director, "Omg. The legend Rajamouli garu loved our film. Thank you sir @ssrajamouli. Glad we could make you laugh 🙏 guys go watch #MissShettyMrPolishetty this weekend while I go do a mad dance and keep reading this tweet every five minutes 🥰 @MsAnushkaShetty @filmymahesh @UV_Creations.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Not just SS Rajamouli, The Family Man star Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a review of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on social media. Sharing a poster of the film Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Haven’t laughed so much in a while..thank you @naveenpolishetty. What a gem you are! Congratulations to the entire team and the always charming Anushka.” Replying to Samantha's positive review of the film, Naveen Polishetty wrote on his Instagram Story “OMG. Fainting. Glad we could make you laugh one of India’s finest”.

Notably, Samantha dropped a positive review of Anushka and Naveen's film despite her recently released movie Kushi facing the heat from the Mahesh Babu Pachigolla directorial at the box office.

(A screengrab of Naveen Polishetty's post | Image: Naveen Polishetty/X)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Kushi faces the heat

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Kushi released a week before Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. And, while Kushi opened well at the domestic box office, it saw a massive dip in collection owing to the release of Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer. On the day of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's release, Kushi registered its lowest-ever collection, earning only ₹ 75 lakh, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

While Kushi, which released on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, has earned a total of ₹41.97 crore in eight days, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has minted ₹4.63 crore in two days since it released in cinema halls across India in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam on September 7.