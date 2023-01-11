HISTORIC | 'RRR' Wins Best Original Song For 'Naatu Naatu' At Golden Globes 2023

In a proud moment for India, SS Rajamouli's directed 'RRR' has won the 80th edition of the Golden Globe awards for "Naatu Naatu" in the best original song–motion picture category. The Telugu track “Naatu Naatu” is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The fast-paced song in the movie was performed by the lead actor N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan.

Music composer MM Keeravani poses with the Golden Globes 2023 award; Image Credit: Twitter/@RRRMovie

As the announcement was made the RRR star cast was seen bursting into celebrations as MM Keeravaani went to receive the prestigious award.

In the Best Original Song category, "Naatu Naatu" song was competing against – ‘Carolina’ (Taylor Swift) from Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Ciao Papa’ (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, ‘Hold My Hand’ (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) – Top Gun: Maverick and ‘Lift Me Up’ (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards is being held in Los Angeles on January 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR as two freedom fighters, while Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran played pivotal roles. The movie s currently expected to compete at the Oscars, but it will happen only if it makes its place in India's official entry. In case it is selected, the film is expected to compete in the Best International Film category.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in 2009, singer-music director A R Rahman became the first Indian to win a Golden Globe for the film 'Slumdog Millionaire.' Before that in 1983, the film 'Gandhi' not just bagged nominations but also won 5 awards at the Golden Globes. Other films like 'Apur Sansar' in 1961, 'Salaam Bombay' in 1989, and 'Monsoon Wedding' in 2002 also bagged nominations at the Golden Globe Awards.