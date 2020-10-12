Rajan From The Legendary Kannada Music Composer Duo Rajan-Nagendra Passes Away

Music composer Rajan recently passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday. He was in his house in Bengaluru and breathed his last at 11:00 pm, his son told The Hindu. Rajan and his brother Nagendra made the famous Rajan-Nagendra duo, who composed many songs for Kannada music.

Rajan was healthy a few days ago

R. Ananth Kumar, Rajan's son, mentioned that his father was healthy and was also taking music classes online just a few days earlier. He was suffering 'from indigestion for the last two days' and subsequently passed away on Sunday. Rajan composed music for over 375 films and over 200 of those were in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Rajan and his brother Nagendrappa were born in Mysore and belonged to a middle-class family. Their father, Rajppa, was a flute player and played music for many silent movies. Rajan played the violin quite well and Nagendra played the Jal tarang. Both the brothers were musical prodigies and played in many different places and on different occasions.

Rajan's work and awards

A few of the compositions by the popular duo of Rajan and Nagendra are -

Akashave beelali mele from Nyayave Devaru

Aakaasha deepavu neenu from Pavana Ganga

Aakaashadinda dharegilida from Chandanada Gombe

Aaseya bhaava olavina jeeva from Mangalya Bhagya

Aalaya Mrugalaya from Mrugalaya

Aralutide moha from Nanobba Kalla

Baanallu neene bhuviyallu neene from Bayalu Dari

Bandeya baalina belakaagi from Avala Hejje

The duo also won many awards and was as popular as composing duos Shankar-Jaikishen, Laxmikanth-Pyarelal and Kalyanji-Anandji. A few of their awards were - Eradu Kanasu (1973–74) for State Award for Best Music Director, Parasangada Gendethimma (1978–79) for State Award for Best Music Director and Panthulamm (1979) State Award for Best Music Director in Telugu Film, Nandi Best Music Award.

Rajan's brother, Nagendran, died on 4 November 2000, in Bengaluru. He was being treated for many ailments like hernia and diabetes. His health gave up when he suffered a stroke in 2000.

Promo Pic Credit: Maadhyam Trust's YouTube

