Rajasekhar's Daughter Shivathmika Gives Updates About Her Father's Health

Telugu actor Rajasekhar had recently revealed on his Twitter handle that he and his family have been tested positive for COVID 19. Earlier today, his daughter Shivathmika shared the health update about his father and asked fans to keep him in his prayers. She further revealed that his “fight with COVID has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard”.

Rajasekhar's health update

Shivathmika’s tweet went viral on the internet as she stated, “I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery”. She also revealed that the actor’s “fight with COVID has been difficult” and further wrote that “we believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going". Check out the tweet below.

Rajasekhar's daughter's tweet

Dear All.

Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard.

We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going.

I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery!

With your love, he'll come out stronger💖🙏 — Shivathmika Rajashekar (@ShivathmikaR) October 22, 2020

Fans pour in love

The post got flooded with fan pouring out their love and regards for the actor and started commenting on the post. A number of people wrote that they are keeping the actor in their prayers and hope that he gets well very soon. Several other people sent in love and warm regards and expressed in the comments section that he will defeat the disease and be back with recovery soon. Check out some of the fan tweets below.

Get well soon sir...he will be back with recovery definitely 🙏🙏🙏 — Abhi Ram (@AbhiRamaKrishn8) October 22, 2020

Wish and Pray lord almighty for speedy recovery of shri Rajashekar garu, Jai Ho 🙏 — Santhosh Kolkunda (@santhoshadv) October 22, 2020

Don't worry he will recover soon.. our prayers r with u.. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/UJ420Vohgz — MR.K (@Krishari1810) October 22, 2020

Wishing rajasekhar garu a speedy recovery 🙏 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) October 22, 2020

As the tweet by Shivathmika went viral really quickly, fans started assuming that the actor was in a critical situation. So Shivathmika in a second tweet clarified that the rumours are false and that Rajasekhar “is not critical”. She further “he is stable and getting better! We just need your prayers and positivity”.

Shivathmika also requested users to “not panic” and “please do not spread fake news”. She also wrote “I cannot thank you all enough for your love and wishes". Check out the tweet below.

I cannot thank you all enough for your love and wishes!

But please know, he is not critical.. he is stable and getting better!

We just need your prayers and positivity💖

Thank you once again💖

Do not panic

Please do not spread fake news💜 — Shivathmika Rajashekar (@ShivathmikaR) October 22, 2020

A while back, Rajasekhar had revealed to his fans on social media that he has been tested positive for COVID 19 illness. The actor stated, “Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital”. He had also claimed that the “kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon!” Check out the tweet below.

The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital.

Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon!

Thank you ! — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) October 17, 2020

