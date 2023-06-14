Rajendra Babu, National Film Awardees Meet CM Siddaramaiah With Film City Proposal

Why you’re reading this: Film professionals want a film city constructed in Karnataka in order to facilitate shooting in the city with better infrastructure. A meeting was held for the same on Tuesday between stakeholders and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ​​​. The delegation included Filmmaker SV Rajendra Babu and other National Film Award winners from the state.

3 things you need to know

Film City is an integrated studio complex spread over a minimum of ten acres area.

It provides all facilities required for filmmaking, including providing the flexibility to use the outdoor spaces for shooting purposes.

It can also be used as a popular tourist spot and recreation centre.

Film professionals mee Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The delegation met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday. They discussed the possibility of the development of Film City in the Varuna Constituency of Mysuru. The CM promised to convene a second round of in-depth discussions after the state budget allocation. He also promised to take their other requests into account.

(Film professionals meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Image: ANI)

Apart from Rajendra Babu, film director Girish Kasaravalli, TN Seetharama, Lingadevaru, Nanjundegowda, Senior actor Shrinivas Murthy, sctress Vijayalakshmi Singh, Commissioner of Department of Information and Public Relations, Hemanth Nimbalker were also present in the meeting.

Film city in other states

Previously, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he is planning to construct a big film city in Punjab. The CM added that he has asked the Mumbai film studios to have branches in Punjab as well. Mann indicated a desire to link Bollywood and Punjabi film industries.

"We are planning to establish a big film city in Punjab. I will request film studios in Mumbai to establish their studios in Punjab also. I am here to connect the Punjabi cinema industry and Bollywood," Mann told ANI. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, also invited international bids for the construction of his ambitious film city project close to Noida.