Rajinikanth And AR Rahman Come Together For A Photo; Netizens Hail The 'living Legends'

Film fraternity legends Rajinikanth and AR Rahman came together for a photo, thanks to the superstar's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who's working with them in her film Laal Salaam. Aishwarya shared photos alongside the duo on social media, mentioning that she's 'blessed' to be the reason behind getting the artists together. AR Rahman also shared a glimpse of the Tamil star watching Le Musk, the Oscar-winning musician's virtual reality movie.

Rajinikanth and AR Rahman come together for a photo

Taking to her Twitter handle, Aishwarya shared two photos - one of Rajinikanth and AR Rahman smiling side by side and a selfie featuring her with the two legendary artists. In the caption, she wrote, "When two amazing human beings meet and you happen to be the reason ..you are blessed and of course, they are THE best! @arrahman sir @rajinikanth appa !" Take a look.

When two amazing human beings meet and you happen to be the reason ..you are blessed and of course they are THE best! @arrahman sir @rajinikanth appa ! pic.twitter.com/8WC83GpV6E — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) November 30, 2022

Reacting to her post, fans hailed the iconic duo, dropping comments like, "Living Legends," "Both ageing gracefully and beautifully," and "titans of South film industry," among other things.

AR Rahman also posted a photo of Rajinikanth enjoying the composer's new virtual reality film, Le Musk, with a VR headset on. “Check who is watching @lemuskxperience," he wrote in the caption. Rahman's film stars Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan in pivotal roles. The musician also promoted the 37-minute-long film at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is collaborating with Rahman and her superstar father in her forthcoming film Laal Salaam. While Rahman is composing the music, Rajinikanth will make a cameo appearance.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AISHWARYARAJINI)