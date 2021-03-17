Rajinikanth And Jagapathi Babu To Once Again Appear Together On Screen In 'Annaatthe'

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is an upcoming Tamil action-drama movie written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures production house. Annaatthe has been in news ever since its announcement. Annaatthe's cast features an ensemble of actors like Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena, Khusbhu Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy. The makers of the movie announced that actor Jagapathi Babu will soon be joining the cast of the upcoming movie.

Jagapathi Babu all set to join Annaatthe's cast

Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe is a much-anticipated movie and the makers have announced yet another cast member. The production house, Sun Pictures that will be bankrolling the movie announced on its Twitter handle that Jagapathi Babu will be joining Annaatthe's cast. Annaatthe's release date was announced by the makers and is slated for a Diwali release on 4th November 2021. This will be the second time Rajinikanth and Jagapathi Babu will be sharing the screen. The duo was also seen together in the movie Lingaa.

According to reports, the movie has resumed its shooting in Chennai. The shooting for the movie began last December in Hyderabad after relaxations in Corona lockdown were announced. But the film shoot took a standstill after Rajinikanth faced some health issues and was later admitted to the hospital. The makers of Annaatthe then changed plans and resumed the film in Chennai to lessen the work for Rajinikanth, considering his health condition.

A quick look at Rajinikanth's movies

Rajinikanth is considered as the Superstar of the South Indian film industry. The veteran actor has received numerous accolades in his entire career. He is the second-highest grossing actor in Tamil cinema history after veteran actor and politician M. G. Ramachandran. Rajinikanth made his debut in the Tamil film industry through the 1975 highly acclaimed movie Apoorva Raagangal. The actor made his Bollywood debut in Andha Kanoon alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in 1983. The movie was the highest-grossing movies at that time. Rajinikanth has featured in over 100 movies in the entire span of his career. Some other Rajinikanth's movies include Mullum Malarum, Thalapathi, Nallavanuku Nallavan, Kaala, Sivaji, Robot and Robot 2, Darbar, Kaala and Chandramukhi.