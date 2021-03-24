Rajinikanth And Legend Saravanan Meet At Chennai Film Studio And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Rajinikanth and Legend Saravanan met on the sets of their upcoming films and fans can't keep calm. The two actors crossed paths during the filming of their respective films and were clicked having a conversation. The photo of the two actors having a conversation has gone viral on social media. The two met at Gokulam studios in Chennai.

Rajinikanth and Legend Saravanan met at Gokulam studio, dressed in casual attires. Rajinikanth is seen wearing a black shirt and a white veshti. The legendary star is often seen sporting this attire when in public. Legend Saravanan was seen wearing a full white attire with matching white shoes. Rajinikanth and several onlookers also wore a mask, adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Legend Saravanan's debut film

Gokulam Studios have served as the shooting location for many films in the South Indian film industry. Legend Saravanan is shooting for his upcoming untitled debut film. The film will be shot in Chennai, Pollachi, Himalayas and at some locations abroad too. The debut film of Legend Saravanan is highly anticipated after a few appearances in advertisements.

The movie will also see the Tamil film debut of model and actor Urvashi Rautela. She will be playing the role of an IITian in the film. The film is said to be multilingual as well. Legend Saravanan's debut film will be directed by the duo JD & Jerry and the music will be given by Harris Jayaraj. The title of the film is yet to be unveiled. For those who don't know, Legend Saravanan is also the owner of the popular retail clothing store chain New Saravanan Stores in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe

Annaatthe is Ranjinikanth's upcoming action drama film, directed by Siva. The movie will star Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Khushbu, in prominent roles. It is slated to release on November 4, 2021 coinciding with the Diwali festival. The shoot of the film was halted due to several reasons, one of them being Rajinikanth's health issues that happened in December and the other being a few people testing positive for COVID-19. The shooting of the film was resumed in February and there were rumours that Rajinikanth is also present on the sets. The latest photo of Rajinikanth and Legend Saravanan confirms the news that Rajinikanth has once again returned to the sets for filming.