Rajinikanth Boards Special Flight To Resume 'Annaatthe' Shooting In Hyderabad

Actor Rajinikanth is set to leave for Hyderabad to resume the shooting of the much-awaited film Annaatthe. The actor will board a special flight to get back and resume the shooing that was stalled last year in December after a few crew members were tested COVID positive. The makers of the film had earlier announced the release date and stated that it is expected to hit the screens on November 4, 2021

Rajinikanth to resume Annaatthe shooting in Hyderabad

In the film Rajinikanth will be seen pairing up with Nayanthara. The movie will also feature Keerty Suresh in the lead role, apart from veteran actors like Meena and Kushboo Sundar, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff. The film is being helmed by Siva. The music is being rendered by D Imman. The film will be releasing after over one-and-a-half years after Rajinikanth’s last movie Darbar, that had released at the start of 2019.

The shooting of the film came to a standstill in December after four members of the crew were tested COVID positive and the senior actor was admitted for a few days in Hyderabad for the monitoring of his blood pressure levels. He was later discharged on December 27. The senior actor who was expected to venture out in politics while announcing his plans to form a political party, announced two days prior to the big news that he won’t be venturing into politics, citing his health condition, the ongoing pandemic, and his inability to devote the required time for the endeavour as he has a lot of films lined up to be released this year. He had issued a statement on Twitter while making the shocking revelation about not entering into politics. “I regret to inform that I cannot enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision. I will do whatever I can for the public," the statement read.

Meanwhile, recently the actor was announced as the recipient of the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had shared the good news on Twitter while praising him and his contribution in uplifting the status of the Indian cinema. While Rajinikanth reciprocated the heartfelt gesture with a thankful note where he expressed his gratitude to the Government for the honour, while mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. The 70-year-old also acknowledged the people who contributed to his journey, mentioning his brother, bus driver, as well as former co-star Kamal Haasan and DMK's Stalin.

My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty ðŸ™ðŸ» — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

(Image credit: PTI/ Twitter)