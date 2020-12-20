Rajinikanth Collaborated With Shobhana For 'Thalapathi' And Other Classics; Take A Look

Rajinikanth enjoys massive fan following and has always spread his charm in the South movie industry. Rajinikanth has teamed up with various actors and he has a separate way of selecting his movie directors. He has surprised the audience with his action and chemistry with his co-actors. One such amazing co-actors is Shobana. The two joined forces for three superhit movies- Thalapathi, Siva and Kochadaiiyaan.

List of Rajinikanth and Shobana's movies

Thalapathi

The crime-drama movie which is written and directed by Mani Ratnam was released in November 1991. Along with Rajinikanth and Shobana, the movie also features Mammootty, Arvind, Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya and Geetha in supporting roles. Produced by G Venkateswaran, the plot of the movie revolves around a courageous slum dweller who befriends a powerful goon and a district collector’s attempts to thwart them. Thalapathi was a critical and commercial success and won many awards.

Siva

Siva is a Tamil action drama which was directed by Ameerjan. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Raghvaran, Sowcar Janaki and Shobana in the lead roles. It is a remake of the movie titled Khoon Pasina which was released in the year 1977. The story revolves around Siva and John who are best friends but later get separated due to the atrocities of a gangster. Siva becomes Tiger and fights injustice, while John is hired by a mafia leader to kill Siva. The movie was a box-office failure but was praised for Rajinikanth’s acting.

Kochadaiiyaan

Directed by Soundarya R Ashwin, Kochadaiiyaan is an action-animated movie which was released in May 2014. Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone and Shobana lent their voices for the lead characters. Aadhi, Jackie Shroff, R Sarathkumar, Nassar and Rukmini Vijayakumar also lent their voices for the supporting roles. The story revolves around the quest of an 8th-century warrior who seeks revenge after witnessing the unlawful punishment administered to his father, who is a humble warrior in his kingdom, by the jealous ruler. The movie received mixed reviews from critics across all the countries. It was heavily criticised for motion picture animation but was highly praised for the story, music, designs and the performances.

