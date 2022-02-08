Rajinikanth Collaborates With Nelson Dilipkumar For Untitled Next; Filming To Begin Soon

Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient Rajinikanth who enthralled fans with his latest outing Annaatthe is all set to come up with his next film. The speculations around his future projects refuse to die down and according to the latest reports by Pinkvilla, the actor is set to work with Nelson Dilipkumar for a feature film that goes on floors this Summer.

For the unknown, directed by Siva, Annaatthe also features Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and more. Released on November 4, despite the mixed reviews, it managed to gross over Rs 239 crore at the box office. Post smashing the box office records with the film, Rajinikanth has collaborated with director Nelson for his next.

Rajinikanth to collaborate with Nelson Dilipkuamr for his next

A source close to the development confirmed the news to a leading daily that the South superstar and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film. The source further explained that the film is a typical Nelson Dilipkumar Film that’s high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay. The entire team is excited to take the film on floors by April end/Early May. Spilling the beans about the release, the source shared that the film in question will see a theatrical release in the window of December 2022 to February 2023.

The source shared that an official announcement regarding the same is round the corner with a special video. The film is produced by Sun Pictures with Anirudh on board to do the music and background score. Nelson is meanwhile gearing up for the release of his next, Beast, fronted by Thalapathy Vijay. The film is gearing up for a Tamil New Year release.

Rajinikanth’s next untitled film with Nelson will be his 169th one and everyone on the team is looking forward to this special collaboration. The film will be shot over a period of five to six months at multiple locations based on the COVID-19 scenario. The superstar is already speaking to multiple directors for Thalaivar 170, which is a milestone project.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/NelsonDilipkumar