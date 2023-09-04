Rajinikanth fans dance, burst crackers outside theatres as Jailer completes 25-day run

Rajinikanth has added another feather to his hat with Jailer's massive success. The film has minted ₹335.87 crore at India box office. Overseas, it has performed equally well and has become one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies globally. Ahead of the movie’s OTT premiere, fans of Rajinikanth celebrated the film’s 25-day theatrical run in a lavish manner.

2 things you need to know

Jailer stars Rajinikanth in the lead role.

The film hit the big screens on August 10. It will premiere on OTT on September 7.

Rajinikanth fans celebrate Jailer's success

As Jailer zoomed ₹600 crore in gross collection worldwide, Rajinikanth fans have not left a chance to celebrate. As the movie completed 25 days of theatrical release, fans of Thailaivar rejoiced and celebrated the film’s success. In a viral video, a group of fans could be seen gathered in the Rohini theatre in Chennai as they danced to the tunes of Jailer songs.

In the visuals of the celebrations, banners of the actor could be seen as the fans danced around it. They danced to the tunes of dhols and could also be seen bursting firecrackers. Videos from the celebrations have gone viral on social media.

Jailer set for OTT premiere

Amid the massive success of Jailer, makers announced the film’s premiere on digital platforms. The movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 7. The platform also revealed that the action drama will be available for viewing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. All subscribers of the platform can watch the film.

(A still from Jailer | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has emerged as a roaring at the box office, not just in India but overseas as well. On September 3, the film surpassed Kamal Hassan starrer Vikram to become the second-highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu. Jailer has also become the highest-grossing Tamil film overseas.