Rajinikanth First Performed His Classic Cigarette Flip Trick While He Was Still In School

In the history of Indian cinema, nobody has ever been able to flip a cigarette to their lips like southern superstar Rajinikanth. The flip remains the legendary actor's most exclusive trick as well as ever-changing, as the star is almost always re-inventing it. Rajinikanth has often tossed the cigarette into his mouth from a distance, rolled it in the air and even lit it with a revolver. The south superstar has stopped endorsing smoking on screen in recent times; however, this does not stop his fans from wishing to see the actor light a cigarette in a film even if it means it will be the last time. However, this has many people wondering when the superstar learnt this most elusive trick. Did you know that Rajinikanth first performed this trick while still in school?

Rajinikanth trivia

According to a report by english.jagran.com, Rajinikanth's iconic cigarette flip began at an early age. The superstar was merely 18 years old when he decided to show off for his older friends by performing the said trick. The actor wanted to prove to kids older than him that he was indeed worthy of hanging out with the older kids and performed the trick in an attempt to impress them. The actor has also spoken about his iconic cigarette flip in many interactions.

Rajinikanth's movies and more

Matinée idol Rajinikanth's movies include Mullum Malarum, Johnny, Thillu Mullu, Netrikann, Aval Appadithan and many more as the actor has appeared in over 160 films over the course of his vast career. The legendary actor was last seen in the action film Darbar along with Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Suniel Shetty. The film marked Rajinikanth's return to the role of a police officer after 27 years, with his last such role being in Pandiyan in 1992.

The veteran star will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil action drama film Annaatthe. The upcoming film features an ensemble cast of Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy. The film is slated to release on November 4, 2021. Take a look at the official motion poster for the upcoming film below.