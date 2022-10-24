Last Updated:

Rajinikanth Greets Fans Outside His Residence, Wishes Them 'Happy Diwali' | Watch

South superstar Rajinikanth greeted his fans outside his residence as he wished them 'Happy Diwali'. Watch the viral video here:

Rajinikanth

Diwali is here and people are celebrating the festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. Meanwhile, celebrities across the nation are also wishing their fans and followers during the occasion of Diwali.

South superstar Rajinikanth also greeted his fans outside his residence as he wished them 'Happy Diwali'. A video is doing rounds on social media which saw the Kabali actor waving at his fans who came to see and wish their idol on this auspicious day.  

The video saw him donning a white-coloured kurta and a vesti as join his hands in order to greet his fans waiting for him outside his residence. As evident from the video, fans also brought gifts for the superstar. Netizens were impressed with the actor's sweetest gesture for his followers as a person commented, "The day Diwali (watching Thalaivar glimpse) is satisfied between us," another fan wrote, "The man of style," while some even dropped hearts in the comments section.

Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran & more wish 'Happy Diwali' on social media

Not only did Rajinikanth wish his fans Diwali, but several celebs including Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan and more also headed to social media and extended their heartfelt greetings. The RRR star Jr NTR wrote on his Twitter handle, "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali (sic)."

Kamal Haasan also tweeted, "All life is bliss. All body diseases are cured. Realize that all consciousness is not the same. Dispel darkness with light. Increase happiness in the mind. My Diwali wishes."

"Wishing u happy #Deepavali on this special day very happy to announce … Driver Jamuna #Dj is all set to release on November 11th. @kinslin @SPChowdhary3 @GhibranOfficial @proyuvraaj," Aishwarya Rajesh wrote on her Twitter account.

Resul Pookutty tweeted, "May this Diwali brighten your heart & home with sparkles of happiness and success!"

Prithviraj Sukumaran also headed to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, "Happy Diwali!" 

