Director Rishab Shetty's latest release Kantara has been making the headlines ever since it hit the big screens. Impressed by the film's screenplay and storyline, legendary actor Rajinikanth recently showered his blessings on Shetty by inviting the filmmaker to his residence.

After heaping praise on the hit Kannada film, the industry stalwart invited writer-director-actor Rishab Shetty to his residence and honoured him. Rishab took to Twitter to share the pictures with the megastar where he can be seen touching the feet of Rajinikanth to take his blessings.

Rajinikanth honours Rishab Shetty post Kantara success

In one of the pictures, Rishab and Rajinikanth can be seen shaking hands while the other showed the two sitting together and having a candid conversation. The Annaatthe actor also honoured Rishab with a traditional shawl while praising his vision.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Rishab wrote, "If you praise us once, we will praise you a hundred times (red heart emoji). Thank you, @rajinikanth sir, we are always grateful for your appreciation of our Kantara film."

Earlier, Rajinikanth gave a big shout-out to Kantara and called it a "masterpiece in the Indian cinema". "The unknown is more than the known,' no one could have said this better in cinema than Hombale Films. Kantara, you gave me goosebumps. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema," the Dadasaheb Phalke recipient wrote.

Rishab reacted to Rajinikanth's praise of Kantara and wrote, "Dear Rajinikanth sir, you are the biggest superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you, sir.”

“The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 26, 2022

Dear @rajinikanth sir 😍 you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir 🙏❤️ https://t.co/C7bBRpkguJ — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 26, 2022



Kantara, directed by Shetty was originally released in Kannada, and turned out to be a huge hit. Later, it was also released in other languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie focuses on one village in coastal Karnataka and how the Daiva Narthaka tale of the land is woven into the man-nature conflict of the region.

IMAGE: Twitter/@shetty_rishab