Rajinikanth Interacts With Fans During His Visit To The US; Pics Go Viral On Social Media

Legendary Kollywood actor Rajinikanth recently jetted off to the United States of America for his regular medical checkup and to reunite with his family. Now, Rajinikanth's photos interacting and posing for the camera with some fans have recently surfaced on social media, and they also went on to make headlines. A couple of days ago, prolific lyricist Vairamuthu shared the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor's health update on his Twitter handle and revealed that the 70-year-old had called to inform him that his health checkup went well.

Rajinikanth's photos greeting fans in the US surface on social media

Photographs of Rajinikanth with his family and fans from the United States have been doing the rounds on social media lately. On June 18 at midnight, the Robot star flew to America to undergo some tests as a part of his routine checkups. After Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwaryaa Dhanush were spotted outside of a clinic, photographs of him interacting with some fans have now gone viral on the internet. It has been reported that Thalaiva wasn't able to run the tests earlier because of his pending shoot schedules and travel restrictions, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the pictures that surfaced online from West Virginia, Rajinikanth could be seen flashing his beaming smile at the camera as he posed with a few fans. The Darbar actor was spotted rocking a denim blue shirt over grey cargo pants in the viral photos. In another photo, he and his daughter were snapped walking across the crosswalk outside Mayo Clinic, where he is getting his tests done.

Take a look at Rajinikanth's viral photos from the US below:

Meanwhile, on June 27, 2021, Rajinikanth's fellow peer from the film fraternity and acclaimed lyricist, Vairamuthu, assured the former's fans that he is doing absolutely fine now. In his tweet, Vairamuthu revealed that he had a telephonic conversation with the Padma Vibhushan awardee and stated that his health checkups went well. He also mentioned that Rajinikanth sounded very confident about his well-being as he could sense it in his voice.

Check out Vairamuthu's tweet about Rajinikanth's health update here:

