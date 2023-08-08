Rajinikanth's Jailer Records Highest US Premiere Advance Sales For An Indian Film In 2023

Quick links:
Jailer to release globally on August 10 | Image: Twitter
Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is all set to hit the big screen on August 10. The film’s pre-sales were opened a few days ago and the initial response was encouraging. The latest reports, now, suggest that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has set a record at the US box office.
3 things you need to know
According to film trade analysts, Jailer has collected between $650k and $750k for the USA premiere through advance booking/sales. Trade analyst Sridhar Pillai also claimed that the film is on its way to collecting a million dollars in the US. Jailer, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, has become the number 1 Indian film of 2023 in terms of premiere advance sales in this market.
(Screenshot of X post)
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sridhar Pillai wrote, "Phenomenal! #SuperstarRajinikanth’s #JAILER at the #USA premiere advance booking has collected $750,00+! #JAILER on the way to a million dollar. And becomes number 1 Indian movie of 2023 in US premiere advance tickets sales!"
(Screenshot of X post)
Tracker Christopher Kanagaraj also posted on X, "USA Premiere BO: #Jailer - $650K (280+ Locations) Highest premiere advance sales for an Indian movie in 2023. Thalaivaru Ennikume Top thaan."
Many big-budget films across languages are scheduled to release this week . While Rajinikanth starrer Jailer (Tamil) is set to release on August 10, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar (Telugu) will release a day after on August 11. Meanwhile, two highly-anticipated Bollywood sequels -- Gadar 2 and OMG 2, are also scheduled to hit theaters on August 11. This is one of the biggest box office clashes in recent times.
(Posters of Jailer, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 | Image: Instagram)
Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. OMG 2, on the other hand, features Akshay Kumar. It is a sequel to OMG (2012.) However, unlike the first part, it features Pankaj Tripathi instead of Paresh Rawal as the parallel lead.