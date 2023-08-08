Rajinikanth's Jailer Records Highest US Premiere Advance Sales For An Indian Film In 2023

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is all set to hit the big screen on August 10. The film’s pre-sales were opened a few days ago and the initial response was encouraging. The latest reports, now, suggest that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has set a record at the US box office.

3 things you need to know

Jailer also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, and Shivarajkumar in important roles.

The film will also star Bollywood star Jackie Shroff.

Jailer will release globally on August 10.

Jailer records highest premiere advance sales for an Indian film in the USA

According to film trade analysts, Jailer has collected between $650k and $750k for the USA premiere through advance booking/sales. Trade analyst Sridhar Pillai also claimed that the film is on its way to collecting a million dollars in the US. Jailer, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, has become the number 1 Indian film of 2023 in terms of premiere advance sales in this market.

(Screenshot of X post)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sridhar Pillai wrote, "Phenomenal! #SuperstarRajinikanth’s #JAILER at the #USA premiere advance booking has collected $750,00+! #JAILER on the way to a million dollar. And becomes number 1 Indian movie of 2023 in US premiere advance tickets sales!"

(Screenshot of X post)

Tracker Christopher Kanagaraj also posted on X, "USA Premiere BO: #Jailer - $650K (280+ Locations) Highest premiere advance sales for an Indian movie in 2023. Thalaivaru Ennikume Top thaan."

Jailer to clash with other biggies across languages

Many big-budget films across languages are scheduled to release this week . While Rajinikanth starrer Jailer (Tamil) is set to release on August 10, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar (Telugu) will release a day after on August 11. Meanwhile, two highly-anticipated Bollywood sequels -- Gadar 2 and OMG 2, are also scheduled to hit theaters on August 11. This is one of the biggest box office clashes in recent times.

(Posters of Jailer, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 | Image: Instagram)

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. OMG 2, on the other hand, features Akshay Kumar. It is a sequel to OMG (2012.) However, unlike the first part, it features Pankaj Tripathi instead of Paresh Rawal as the parallel lead.