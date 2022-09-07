Last Updated:

Rajinikanth, Kamal & More Grace Star-studded Ponniyin Selvan Trailer, Audio Launch Event

The trailer & audio launch of Mani Ratnam’s next Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 was held in Chennai on Tuesday with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasana & more in attendance.

Ponniyin Selvan launch event in Chennai
The entire team of upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan on PS1 Audio Launch stage in Chennai on Tuesday. 

Ponniyin Selvan launch event in Chennai
Superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan along with Ponniyin Selvan Producer Subaskaran sitting in the front row at the trailer launch event. 

Ponniyin Selvan launch event in Chennai
Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam with legendary stars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth at PS1 Audio Launch event in Chennai on Tuesday. 

Ponniyin Selvan launch event in Chennai
Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam along with producer Subaskaran and superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth sharing stage at PS1 Audio launch. 

Ponniyin Selvan launch event in Chennai
Ponniyin Selvan lead stars Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikran along with Karthi on stage as they share their experience of working in the magnum opus at trailer launch event. 

Ponniyin Selvan launch event in Chennai
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who will play Nandini in the forthcoming film shares thoughts on movie along with co-star Trisha who will be seen playing Kundavai Pirattiyar. 

