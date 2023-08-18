Rajinikanth Lands In Lucknow To Watch Jailer With Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Rajinikanth is riding high on the massive success of his film Jailer. The film hit theatres on August 10 and has been smashing box office records ever since. Now, the actor has been on a nationwide tour and landed in Lucknow today (August 18).

3 things you need to know

Jailer stars Rajnikanth in the lead role along with Mammootty, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The actor had earlier met with Jharkhand’s governor CP Radhakrishnan.

The movie is all set to enter the Rs 500 crore club worldwide.

Rajinikanth will meet the UP CM tomorrow

The Jailer star was papped outside Lucknow airport on the late evening of August 18. In a video circulated by ANI, the actor can be seen thanking people for making his film Jailer a success. He also confirmed that he will be meeting with the chief minister Yogi Adityanath tomorrow (August 19).

After Tamil Nadu & Kerala Chief Ministers, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will watch #Jailer with superstar #Rajinikanth.pic.twitter.com/hkJm0qRBYm — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 18, 2023

Rajinikanth greeted the paparazzi waiting for him at the airport. The actor confirmed to the cameraman that he will be meeting with Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. He also mentioned that he will be watching the film, Jailer along with the chief minister.

Rajinikanth meets with Jharkand Governor

Earlier in the day, the Jailer went to seek blessings of the divine at the Rajrappa temple in Ranchi. After his temple visit, he made a stop to meet with the governor of the state as well. The governor, CP Radhakrishnan took to his official X account (formerly known as Twitter), to share pictures from the meeting.

(Rajinikanth met with the governor of Jharkhand after visiting a temple in the state | Image: CP Radhakrishnan/X)

Along with the photos, the minister also penned a note for the actor. He called Rajinikanth, “dear friend, one of India's greatest actors and great human being superstar”. In the pictures, the two could be seen exchanging pleasantries during the courtesy meeting. The actor has been on a tour ever since the release of his film Jailer. He was previously spotted in Tirupathi Balaji.