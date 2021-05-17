Rajinikanth Latest Kollywood Star To Back CM Stalin's COVID-19 Fight; Donates Rs 50 Lakh

Celebrities of Kollywood are answering the clarion call from newly-elected Chief Minister MK Stalin on support in the fight against COVID-19. Many stars have come forward and donated to the CM’s relief fund and the latest was Rajinikanth. The veteran actor donated Rs 50 lakh to the cause.

Rajinikanth donates 50 lakh to CM Stalin’s fund

As per the latest information, Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu CM Stalin at the Secretariat to make his contribution.

Super star @rajinikanth met Hon Chief Minister @mkstalin at the Secretariat today & donated ₹50 lakhs to #TNCMPublicRelieffund.



Nice gesture.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 17, 2021

The former had also taken the COVID-19 vaccine, reported to be his second dose, a few days ago.Recently, the Sivaji: The Boss star’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, and her husband, Vishagan and his family had donated Rs 1 crore to the fund.

Among the other celebrities to have made donations included Suriya-Karthi and their father Sivakumar who donated Rs 1 crore, while Ajith donated Rs 25 lakh and Sivakarthikeyan donated Rs 25 lakh. Jayam Ravi and his father Mohan contributed Rs 10 lakh, while director Vetri Maaran donated Rs 10 lakh. Among others, be it TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s contribution of Rs 1 crore or a seven-year-old child donating from his piggy bank, were among the headlines.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 33,181 new cases in the span of 24 hours, which is among the most across the states of the nation. The state also recorded 311 deaths in the same span.

India, meanwhile, recorded the least number of daily COVID-19 cases in 25 days as it recorded less than 3 lakh cases. The nation recorded 2,81,386 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4107 deaths.

