Rajinikanth Lauds R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'; Calls It 'must-watch Film'

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday penned an appreciation note for actor R Madhavan and his recently released biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Calling it a 'must watch' film for everyone, Rajinikanth mentioned that Madhavan has put forth exceptional work in showcasing the life of Nambi Narayanan, the ISRO scientist who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994.

Calling Rocketry: The Nambi Effect 'second to none' in terms of its quality, the Indian superstar thanked the film's team for its 'outstanding' work. For the unversed, Rocketry was released in theatres on July 1, 2022, and has garnered positive responses from critics and audiences alike.

Rajinikanth lauds R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, July 4, Rajinikanth shared a note which translates to, "Rocketry is a must-watch for everyone, especially the youth. Madhavan walks tall with his debut directorial venture. Despite this being the first project he has executed the phenomenal task of capturing the varied nuances of one of India's most iconic and celebrated scientists," the note read.

The actor continued, "Nambi Narayanan, whose life is marred by countless trials and tribulations he had to face during his long career has been so aptly portrayed. Madhavan's quality film is second to none. I sincerely thank Madhavan and others involved in the making of this outstanding film." Take a look.

The film has been written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan, who also takes on the lead role. It chronicles Nambi Narayanan's graduate days at Princeton University before he started working as a scientist, while also shedding light on the false espionage accusations placed upon him. Apart from Madhavan, actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and many others appear in supporting roles.

The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi, and English and is released in dubbed versions of Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film has been grabbing headlines ever since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. According to reports, it has collected about Rs 4.70 crores net in the first two days.

