Rajinikanth Makes First Public Appearance After Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's Split; See Pics

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently announced their divorce via social media. The news shocked fans, who are currently extending support to legendary actor and Aishwaryaa's father, Rajinikanth. One such clip going viral is of Rajinikanth greeting his fans on Tuesday as the actor made his first public appearance after his daughter's divorce from Dhanush.

Taking to his Twitter handle, columnist Manobala Vijayabalan dropped a video featuring Rajinikanth, wife Latha and daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth. The trio was spotted at the opening ceremony of a hotel in Chennai. However, Aishwaryaa was missing from the venue. In the videos that went viral on social media, Rajinikanth could be seen wearing a white shirt with a matching veshti for the ceremony.

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush's separation

The duo, who tied the knot in 2004 and share two kids, took to their respective social media handles to issue a joint statement about their separation on January 17. Announcing his separation via social media recently, Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. (sic)"

He also told his fans to respect their decision and grant them privacy during this time.

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush on the work front

Prior to announcing her separation, the 40-year-old filmmaker had announced her new venture in collaboration with Bay Films for an upcoming music video. Staring the prep on the same, a new picture on the internet showed Aishwaryaa working on the forthcoming venture with her team.

On the other hand, Dhanush is fresh off the success of his latest Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, which showcased his fresh chemistry with young actor Sara Ali Khan. Additionally, the actor has bagged another big-budgeted Bollywood project with a renowned production house. Sources said, ''Dhanush has also signed another big-bang Bollywood film with another celebrated production house. Owing to the massive acclaim he earned for Atrangi Re, the industry's biggies are lining up to sign the actor on."

(Image: @ManobalaVijayabalan/Twitter)