Superstar Rajinikanth, who has an amazing history of blockbuster films in his career graph, was recently conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the National capital. Post receiving the honour from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister Anurag Thakur, the ‘Thalaivaa’ star met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 70-year-old actor, who has a spectacular filmography where he has contributed a lot with his craft, recently met PM Modi and President Kovind where the two leaders congratulated him for the prestigious honour while expressing their happiness. Rajinikanth shared inside pictures from the meet and expressed his ‘great pleasure’ of interacting with them. “It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister”, the legendary actor wrote in his tweet.

Apart from the actor, earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind had also shared pictures from their meet at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the micro-blogging site. The politician had congratulated the actor and also hailed his ‘outstanding contribution’ to the ‘growth and development' of Indian cinema. “Veteran actor Rajinikanth called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema earlier in the day (sic)”, the President tweeted on the day the actor was honoured with the highest film award.

After receiving the award, the iconic actor conveyed his gratitude to the Government for selecting him for the honour. He had also thanked his guru, late filmmaker K Balachander, his brother Satyanarayana Rao and a colleague from his days as a bus conductor. The 2.0 artist also extended a gratitude message for his fans and Tamil people. After he was conferred with the honour, Rajinikanth said, "I am extremely happy to receive this prestigious award. My heartfelt thanks to the Central government for honouring me with this most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award." "I dedicate this award to my guru, mentor K Balachander sir. To this moment, I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Satyanarayan Gaekwad, who is like my father, who brought me up, teaching me values and injecting spirituality in me", he added then. Apart from the actor, his son-in-law Dhanush also received the National Award under Best actor for Asur.

IMAGE: Twitter/@Rajinikanth