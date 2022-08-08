Rajinikanth Meets Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi; Says 'discussed A Lot On Politics'

Superstar Rajinikanth recently met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and interacted for about half an hour with the leader. While the exact reason for their meeting and discussions isn't known, the actor revealed that they discussed politics at length.

According to Republic Media Network's sources, Rajinikanth mentioned that RN Ravi has promised he will do everything in his power for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu. This comes days after Rajinikanth was invited to Delhi to be a part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Actor Rajinikanth meets Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

"Governor RN Ravi loves the spirituality and beliefs in Tamil Nadu. He promised he will do everything in his power for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu," Rajinikanth said following his interaction with the leader. The actor refused to comment on the increase in GST for milk, curd etc, while also not detailing their political discussions. Lastly, Rajinikanth spoke about his upcoming projects, mentioning that shooting for his next film might commence on the 15th or 22nd.

Meanwhile, the superstar was invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan along with other notable personalities to celebrate Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Anupam Kher recently shared a picture alongside the South superstar and penned a heartfelt note for his dear friend. He wrote, "मेरे दोस्त @rajinikanth जैसा ना कोई था, ना कोई है और ना कोई होगा! बहुत अच्छा लगा आज मिलके। जय हो! (There was no one like my friend @rajinikanth, there is no one and there will be no one like him! Nice to meet you today. Jai Ho! )#AazadiKaAmritMahotsav. (sic)"

He also recently met R Madhavan and honoured him with a shawl following the success of the latter's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. "We got the blessings from a one-man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence of another Legend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity," Madhavan mentioned in his recent Instagram post and further thanked Rajinikanth for motivating him.

(Image: ANI/PTI)