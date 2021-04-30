Rajinikanth Mourns KV Anand's Demise, Calls It 'shocking And Painful'

South Indian actor Rajinikanth mourned the demise of Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand who passed away on April 30 following a cardiac arrest. The 54-year-old director reportedly felt a sharp pain in his chest on April 29 night and drove the car all by himself to the hospital nearby. Rajinikanth who has worked with the director in the films like Sivaji condoled the death and called it "shocking and painful". Rajinikanth also offered his prayers to the family to cope with the huge loss of the director.

Rajinikanth condoles director KV Anand's demise

“The demise of the venerable KV Anand is shocking and painful. My deepest condolences to his family for leaving him. May his soul attain peace,” the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient wrote. Apart from Rajinikanth, several other stars also paid tribute to the director-cinematographer including Allu Arjun, Prithviraj Sukumar, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Santos Sivan and many more.

KV Anand began his career as a photojournalist, joined cinematographer P.C. Sreeram as his assistant, and worked on several films with him. Anand made his debut as a cinematographer with the Malayalam film Thenmavin Kombath starring Mohanlal. He also won a National Award for Best Cinematography. In 2009, the film Ayan, starring Suriya, was a complete blockbuster and brought name and fame for his directorial debut. Anand then went on to direct films with actors like Suriya, Dhanush, and Vijay Sethupathi as leads. He was also the founding member of the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC). His subsequent films, Maattrraan, Anegan, and Kavan received mixed reviews. KV Anand's last directorial venture was Kaappaan, which starred Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, and Poorna.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe which was delayed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 lockdown, and also the superstar's health condition. The shooting was resumed in March 2021 following strict protocols of social distancing. The movie is scheduled to release on November 4, 2021.

