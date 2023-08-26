Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander Attend Jailer Success Bash

Quick links:
Rajinikanth's Jailer is having a great run at the box office and is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore mark. To celebrate the film's success, the makers organised a success meet.
Rajinikanth graced the success bash, along with music composer Anirudh Ravichander and other crew members.
Rajinikanth began the success bash of Jailer by cutting a massive cake with "Thalaivar" inscribed on it.
Anirudh was later joined by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar as they celebrated the success of Jailer.