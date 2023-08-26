Last Updated:

Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander Attend Jailer Success Bash

Rajinikanth, director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander among others celebrated the success of Jailer in Chennai.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Jailer
1/8
Image: @iam_rengasamy/X

Rajinikanth's Jailer is having a great run at the box office and is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore mark. To celebrate the film's success, the makers organised a success meet.

Jailer
2/8
Image: @iam_rengasamy/X

Rajinikanth also joined his team after returning to Chennai to celebrate his film's success.

Jailer
3/8
Image: @iam_rengasamy/X

Rajinikanth graced the success bash, along with music composer Anirudh Ravichander and other crew members.

Jailer
4/8
Image: @iam_rengasamy/X

Rajinikanth began the success bash of Jailer by cutting a massive cake with "Thalaivar" inscribed on it.

Jailer
5/8
Image: @iam_rengasamy/X

Music composer of Jailer, Anirudh Ravichander was seen posing with the team.

Jailer
6/8
Image: @iam_rengasamy/X

Anirudh was later joined by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar as they celebrated the success of Jailer.

Jailer
7/8
Image: @iam_rengasamy/X

Anirudh Ravichander's compositions Kaavaalaa, Hukum, and others from Jailer have gone viral.

Jailer
8/8
Image: @iam_rengasamy/X

Rajinikanth was seen rejoicing with his team and posed with happy faces during the Jailer success bash. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Raksha Bandhan 2023: 8 Bollywood films on brother-sister bond

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 8 Bollywood films on brother-sister bond
Onam 2023: Inside Mohanlal, Malaika Arora, Tovino Thomas' celebrations

Onam 2023: Inside Mohanlal, Malaika Arora, Tovino Thomas' celebrations
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com